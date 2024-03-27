Bellagio announces packages for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place from November 21 to 23.

US.- MGM Resorts International’s Bellagio Fountain Club has announced packages for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 from November 21 to 23. Packages include three-day event tickets and accommodation.

Andrew Lanzino, MGM Resorts International’s vice president of Citywide Events Strategy, said: “Bellagio Fountain Club’s debut at last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix event surpassed all expectations. Following the incredible reception from our guests last year, the team is hard at work crafting plans for an even more exceptional experience when racing’s most exciting event returns to Las Vegas.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.27bn in January

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.27bn in gaming revenue in January. That’s an increase of 0.5 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $668.2m, down 3.8 per cent year-on-year and the first year-over-year decline on the Strip since June. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.11bn, a 1 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 35 per cent year-on-year.

