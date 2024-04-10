Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces executive promotions

The resort has announced the appointment of four key executives.

US.- Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-storey resort and casino which opened in December 2023, has announced the appointment of four key executives in its marketing and security divisions.

Kim Virtuoso has been promoted to chief people officer. Virtuoso joined Fontainebleau Las Vegas in 2022 and was responsible for the recruitment of thousands of employees pre-opening. She has previously served in HR executive roles on the Strip and is an instructor at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Meanwhile Lori Kobashigawa has been named senior vice president of Marketing and Innovation. Kobashigawa joined the resort as vice president of Digital, e-Commerce, and Innovation. Mustafa Jamal has been named senior vice president of Security and Investigations. He most recently served as vice president of security and investigations for Baha Mar Resort and Casino in Nassau, Bahamas and previously spent nearly 10 years in resort security on the Las Vegas Strip.

Finally, Sheila Tuzon, previously executive director of relationship marketing, has been promoted to vice president of loyalty and database marketing. A UNLV graduate, Tuzon has served in multiple marketing roles on the Las Vegas Strip and joined Fontainebleau Las Vegas in December 2022.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas president Maurice Wooden said: “As we expand our leadership team, we are incredibly proud to elevate Lori, Sheila, and Kim to their new, well-deserved roles, and we are equally grateful to add Mustafa’s expertise to our team. Leveraging diverse skill sets, placing key executives in pivotal roles, and elevating internal talent is paramount as we strive to create an unparalleled guest experience at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

“Notably, we want to congratulate our in-house executives for their incredible leadership and the roles they have played in developing a world-class culture and community within Fontainebleau Las Vegas. And with these newly appointed leaders in place, our resort continues to reach the next level of excellence and innovation.”