Fontainebleau begins hiring for Las Vegas casino

US.- As anticipation builds ahead of its opening in December 2023, Fontainebleau Las Vegas has launched its online recruitment portal, careers.fblasvegas.com. The company, the launch of the site represents another milestone for the 67-storey luxury resort, which hopes to recruit thousands of hospitality professionals in the coming months.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas chief operating officer Colleen Birch, said: “Fontainebleau Las Vegas represents a rich heritage of luxury hospitality, chic elegance, and unforgettable experiences – all of it rooted in the creativity and contributions of our members.”

Birch added: “We have only just begun to build the foundation of the culture and member community at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and we look forward to cultivating a culture that celebrates our collective passion for delivering distinctive luxury experiences.”

Recruitment efforts will launch in phases: hiring management and leadership positions in spring and summer, followed by wider recruitment in the fall. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas careers portal will allow prospective members to apply for roles in areas that include hotel operations, housekeeping, casino, food and beverage, spa and more.

In addition to open positions, the portal offers information on Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ benefits package and financial well-being programmes, such as 401K retirement plans and member discounts.

The casino spans 25 acres and approximately 9 million square feet at the Strip’s north end, adjacent to the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. It will have 3,700 rooms and convention space upwards of 550,000 square feet as well as pools, shops and restaurants, a spa, and nightlife offerings. Upon opening, Fontainebleau Development will be the sole hotel operator.

