Nevada gaming revenue climbs to $1.4bn in July

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.4bn in gaming revenue in July. That’s an increase of 6.7 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $834.9m, up 7.9 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.2bn, a 7.5 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 6 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $890.8m of all revenue for the month while table, counter and card games revenue reached $513.1m. Sportsbook revenue was $25.3m, a 55.7 per cent decrease from 2022. Wagers decreased 3 per cent to $408.2m. Mobile wagering accounted for 65.7 per cent of all sports bets.

The state collected $95.7m in percentage fees. This represents a 5.94 per cent (or $5.37m) increase year-on-year.

