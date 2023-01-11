Fontainebleau appoints Vegas resort president and CEO

As it takes over this new role, Mufson will still remain as president of Fontainebleau Development.

Brett Mufson has been named president and CEO of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

US.- Fontainebleau Development has announced Brett Mufson as president and chief executive officer of the upcoming Fontainebleau Las Vegas which is currently under construction and will open its doors in the fourth quarter of 2023. Mufson remains president of Fontainebleau Development.

Fontainebleau Development’s founder, chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Soffer, said of Mufson’s appointment: “Brett and I have spent years together as partners, and he is a brilliant leader whose expertise provides us with an extraordinary amount of confidence to build our brand with unparalleled consistency and focus.

“After years of critical contribution to the overall Fontainebleau Development brand and the building of Las Vegas, we are now poised to successfully run our entry into the Las Vegas market and establish our legacy on the Strip.”

Mufson added: “I’m honoured to lead the future of the Fontainebleau brand and take our iconic masterpiece that is Fontainebleau Miami Beach, with its remarkable history, culture, and design and evolve it into the Las Vegas market, one of the most phenomenal cities in the world.

“As we near our 70th anniversary as a brand, this is a dream opportunity to work with our executive team to pioneer and set the stage for a new era of luxury hospitality.”

In 2021, Mufson’s instrumental leadership helped steer the company’s re-acquisition of the property along with the reinvigoration of Soffer’s original strategic vision for Fontainebleau’s brand and Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas opening

Fontainebleau Development has confirmed that it is targeting the fourth quarter of 2023 for the opening of its 67-storey Las Vegas casino resort. Fontainebleau Development and partners Koch Real Estate Investments held a gold-shovel ceremony in November after acquiring the property in February 2021.

The casino spans 25 acres and approximately 9 million square feet at the Strip’s north end, adjacent to the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. It will have 3,700 rooms and convention space upwards of 550,000 square feet as well as pools, shops and restaurants, a spa, and nightlife offerings. Upon opening, Fontainebleau Development will be the sole hotel operator.