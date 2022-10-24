Flutter’s Jonathan Hill to take up new role as COO

Hill has been group financial officer since 2018.

Ireland.- The board of Flutter Entertainment has advised investors that its current group chief financial officer (CFO) Jonathan Hill will transition to become group chief operations officer (COO) next year. In the newly created role, Hill will be responsible for maximising Flutter’s global scale, synergies and strategic direction.

Hill has been group COO since 2018. That role will now be taken on by Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, who will join Flutter as group CFO and executive director in the first half of next year. Edgecliffe-Johnson will join Flutter from InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), where he has served as CFO and group head of strategy since 2014. Prior to that, he served as associate director of corporate finance at HSBC.

Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson said: “I am delighted that Paul will join us next year as group CFO. I am confident that his highly relevant skills and experience will help us to take advantage of the significant opportunities before us and will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategy.

“I also wish to acknowledge Jonathan for all he has done for Flutter to date, and I am very pleased that the group will continue to benefit from his experience in establishing the new COO function.”

Flutter said that Hill will remain in his current role until 2023 and will work with Edgecliffe-Johnson to ensure a smooth transition before leaving the board and taking up the newly created executive committee role of group chief operating officer.

Flutter board chairman Gary McGann said: “The board welcomes the appointment of a quality executive such as Paul and looks forward to working with him and the team into the future, and I look forward to continuing to work with Jonathan in his new role.”

In August, the FTSE 100-listed betting and gaming operator announced a board restructuring with Andrew Higginson stepping down as a director at the end of this year. Higginson has served as a non-executive director for three years and was named chair of remuneration by Flutter in mid-2021.

Alfred F. Hurley Jr took over the role of chair of the remuneration committee on September 1. Meanwhile, Carolan Lennon was appointed as a member of the nomination committee on the same date. Holly Keller Koeppel has been named as senior independent director from January 1.

FanDuel UK collaboration hub

Last month, Flutter’s FanDuel announced the launch of a UK Collaboration Hub in Edinburgh. It says it will create 250 engineering jobs at a site on Freer Street, where it aims to promote cross-discipline working and project development.

The US-facing operator said that employees at the hub will work on specialist projects involving technology, product and UX. The site has space for 550 people.