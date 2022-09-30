FanDuel launches UK Collaboration Hub in Edinburgh

The US-facing operator says it will create 250 new engineering jobs.

UK.- FanDuel has announced the launch of a UK Collaboration Hub in Edinburgh. It says it will create 250 engineering jobs at a site on Freer Street, where it aims to promote cross-discipline working and project development.

The US-facing operator, which is part of Ireland’s Flutter Entertainment, said that employees at the hub will work on specialist projects involving technology, product and UX. The site has space for 550 people.

Matthew Taylor, vice president of software engineering at FanDuel, said: “We believe a collaborative approach is the best way to drive results and truly innovate when it comes to product delivery.

“The official launch of our new UK Collaboration Hub today signals an exciting new chapter in the FanDuel story that will proactively bring together the best talent from across the country to innovate and excel in this dedicated creative space.”

He added: “The continued boom of the UK and Scottish tech sector is undisputed, and we wanted to create a new world-class environment to match our world-class engineering teams. Investing in our people is key and the Collaboration Hub helps us continue to recruit, develop and support our colleagues as we further grow our UK employee base.”

This week, Flutter’s recently acquired Italian subsidiary Sisal won a ten-year contract from Tunisian sports betting administrator Promosport to manage gaming in the North African country. Sisal will offer sports betting, instant lotteries and numbers games, both online and through retail distributors.

Flutter’s Sisal wins Tunisian gaming contract

Flutter completed its £1.62bn acquisition of Sisal last month. The company is most known for running the Italian national lottery, but it also has lottery operations in Morocco and Spain and began managing the lottery in Turkey in 2020. It had bid for the next UK National Lottery licence but lost out to the Czech Republic’s Allwyn.

Sisal international managing director Marco Caccavale said: “Winning the tender in Tunisia is a significant achievement for Sisal. Not only does it showcase our lottery expertise and leadership at a local and international level, it demonstrates execution against our strategic ambition to enter into regions which have considerable growth opportunities and development prospects in the future.”