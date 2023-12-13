Flutter supports International Mixed Ability Sports

The gambling company said it aims to help increase the scale and impact of IMAS.

UK.- The London-listed gambling operator Flutter Entertainment has entered into an agreement to support International Mixed Ability Sports (IMAS) in a three-year partnership. It will give the group £500,000 as part of its Positive Impact Plan sustainability strategy.

IMAS is the body behind the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament (IMART). Flutter said the deal aims to increase the ‘scale and impact’ of the model. Its contribution is intended to help IMAS achieve strategic targets of increasing IMAS presence to 30 countries, impacting 275,000 participants and increasing the number of mixed-ability clubs to 225.

Flutter will also support IMAS’ move to a social franchise model, under which national affiliated entities will operate under a global parent organisation.

Group head of communities Kerry McNally said: “The IMAS model represents a radical approach to societal transformation through sport and much like our own workplace culture, aims to create a safe, welcoming, and non-judgmental environment for people to achieve their full potential.

“This strong alignment underpinned our decision to deepen our partnership with IMAS, and we look forward to our colleagues working with them to deliver real global impact.”

Martino Corazza, co-founder and director of IMAS, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Flutter, an organisation who shares our commitment to make a positive, long-lasting difference in the communities we serve. From the idea of a young man with cerebral palsy and learning disabilities to play full-contact rugby, IMAS began to create opportunities for other people excluded from mainstream sports activities.

“Now, the movement has grown to include over 5,000 players across 100 Mixed Ability rugby clubs worldwide, and across rowing, boxing, squash, basketball and other sports.

“This partnership is based on people, the best asset both of our organisations have. We are at a crucial stage of our international growth with some incredible projects in South America, Canada and across Europe. The skills and experience of Flutter’s teams will be invaluable in enabling the sustainable growth of the Mixed Ability model.”

In October, Flutter announced that it expected to make around 250 layoffs at Tombola, the online bingo brand that it acquired for £402m in January last year. The move follows an operational review of the brand, whose head office is in Sunderland in the North East.

The layoffs are expected to affect the brand’s customer experience team, including those working on chat, customer support and safeplay. Meanwhile, Flutter has set a target date for a US listing in New York.