Durango Casino & Resort announces expansion

The Southwest Las Vegas venue has announced a new phase as it marks its first anniversary.

US.- Durango Casino & Resort, in Southwest Las Vegas has announced a property expansion with a budget of $116m. The venue, which opened a year ago, will add over 25,000 square feet of additional casino space with a new high-limit slot and bar area and 230 new slot machines. It will also add an additional covered parking garage for almost 2,000 cars.

In December, the venue will offer special promotions for its anniversary. The hotel and casino occupies 71 acres on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway. It features an 83,000 square-feet casino offering 2,300 slots and 60 table games. It also features a 205-seat sportsbook, a circular bar, over-the-counter and kiosk wagering options and The George Sportsmen’s Lounge. The resort has more than 200 guestrooms and suites, convention and meeting spaces, a pool with private cabanas, outdoor social areas, restaurants and free parking.

David Horn, vice president and general manager of Durango Casino & Resort, said: “We are incredibly proud to be celebrating our first anniversary, a milestone that reflects the enthusiasm, passion, and hard work of our entire team. Our success received in year one would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of our talented Team Members, as well as the unwavering support we have received from the community and loyal guests. We are tremendously grateful to our guests for welcoming us with open arms, and we look forward to many more years as we continue to grow in Southwest Las Vegas.”

Gaming in Nevada: revenue reaches $1.31bn in September

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in gaming revenue in September. That’s an increase of 3.34 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $727.6m, down 1.8 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.13bn, a 3.7 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $98.3m in revenue, up 7.2 per cent year-on-year.