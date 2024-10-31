Gaming in Nevada: revenue reaches $1.31bn in September

Revenue increased by 3.34 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in gaming revenue in September. That’s an increase of 3.34 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $727.6m, down 1.8 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.13bn, a 3.7 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $98.3m in revenue, up 7.2 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $869.9m of all revenue, up 10 per cent on last year. Table, counter and card games revenue decreased by 8 per cent to $415.9m.

Nevada sportsbooks won $80.9m, up 29.8 per cent compared to September 2023. This represents a new record beating the previous high of $72m set in November of 2021. Sportsbook wagers totalled $764.6m, down 5.7 per cent compared to September 2023 ($811.3m).

The state collected $99.4m in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in September. That represents a 32.37 per cent increase compared to last October, when percentage fee collections were $75.1m.