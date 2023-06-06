FireKeepers Casino Hotel and US Integrity renew partnership

Michigan’s FireKeepers Casino Hotel has signed a new partnership for integrity monitoring services.

US.- Michigan’s FireKeepers Casino Hotel has renewed its deal with US Integrity (USI). The venue, located in Battle Creek, will continue to use USI’s integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

Since 2020, FireKeepers Casino has also included Dacey’s Sportsbook on its main floor. The venue launched a mobile and online wagering platform in July 2021.

Jim Wise, vice president of marketing & sports/online gaming at FireKeepers Casino Hotel, said: “We are very excited to be working with U.S. Integrity as we have continued to see solid growth in sports betting, both on-premises and digitally. Having USI as a partner ensures the safest bets for our guests, as we have the ability to identify potentially suspicious wagering activity in real time.”

Matthew Holt, USI’s CEO and co-founder, added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with FireKeepers Casino Hotel and assist with the protection of their sports-betting platform. USI’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights and compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the outstanding team at FireKeepers Casino Hotel. Their commitment to fair and safe sports wagering aligns with the integrity standards USI aims to uphold throughout the legalized sports-betting market.”

US Integrity has also signed a partnership with KeyStar’s ZenSports, which plans to enter the market in Tennessee this month. ZenSports has a traditional sportsbook and a peer-to-peer sports betting marketplace. US Integrity will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $195.7m in April

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $195.7m in gross Internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in April. That’s a decrease of 9.6 per cent compared with March.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that April internet gaming gross receipts were $159.4m and gross sports betting receipts $36.3m. In March 2023, internet gaming gross receipts reached a record $171.8m and gross sports betting receipts $44.6m.