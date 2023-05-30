ZenSports partners with US Integrity

ZenSports plans to enter the US market in Tennessee in early June.

US.- KeyStar’s ZenSports has signed a partnership with US Integrity as it plans to enter the market in Tennessee in June. ZenSports has a traditional sportsbook and a peer-to-peer sports betting marketplace. The firm was acquired by KeyStar in October 2022, along with esports tournament specialist Ultimate Gamer.

US Integrity will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

Mark Thomas, CEO of KeyStar, said: “The integrity of the sports betting experience at ZenSports is a top priority. U.S. Integrity’s proactive approach to maintaining integrity will play a pivotal role in detecting wagering anomalies.”

Matthew Holt, U.S. Integrity’s CEO & co-founder, added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with ZenSports and assist as they grow their brand across the U.S. regulated sports wagering market. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at ZenSports as they launch a new form of sports betting in the state of Tennessee.

“This partnership will help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at U.S. Integrity.”

Tennessee sports betting handle reaches $318m in April

Bettors in Tennessee wagered $318m on sports in April, according to Tennessee’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWAC). That’s a decrease of 18.9 per cent from March’s $392.6m, but an 8.7 per cent improvement from April 2022’s $292.8m.

Gross payouts declined 18.1 per cent to $284.1m, compared with March’s $347.1m, but up 7 per cent year-on-year (April 2022: $265.6m). Adjusted gross income for the month totaled more than $32.1m, a 26.4 per cent drop from March’s $43.7m but up 38.4 per cent from April 2022 ($23.2m).