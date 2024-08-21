Fennica Gaming launches einstant games in Virginia

The games have been launched with the Virginia Lottery.

US.- Veikkaus subsidiary Fennica Gaming has announced the launch of its einstant games in Virginia in with Virginia Lottery. Players can access the titles via Virginia Lottery’s NeoPollard Interactive platform through the US aggregator EQL Games. Titles include Miner Jack’s Combo Caverns and Wobblyblobs.

Joni Hovi, SVP of customers and marketing at Fennica Gaming, said: “We are excited to provide Virginia Lottery the eInstants we have been creating since 2004. We have a vast lottery knowledge through our parent company, Veikkaus, the Finnish National Lottery, and offer games featuring the latest standards and player preferences.”

Brad Cummings, CEO of EQL Games, added: “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Fennica Gaming, bringing their suite of cutting-edge eInstant products to the Virginia Lottery’s online platform. When I first saw these games, I knew their casual gaming approach to eInstant products would find an important home in the U.S. iLottery market. This marks just the beginning of what Fennica Gaming can offer the Virginia Lottery and the lottery industry as a whole.”

Scott Kenyon, deputy executive director of marketing of the Virginia Lottery, commented: ”As we wrap up four years of having iLottery, it is important for the Virginia Lottery to offer new types of eInstant games to our players to continue growing our player base. The unique games provided by Fennica Gaming offer us the opportunity to attract new players that are looking for casual gameplay and additional value in their experience.”

The Virginia Lottery reported record lottery sales of $5.5bn for the 2024 fiscal year. A record $4.2bn was paid out to players as prizes. Administrative costs fell to just 3.8 per cent of sales.