FeedConstruct to exclusively cover the comeback of Ukrainian Football

FeedConstruct has announced a new partnership agreement with the Ukrainian Association of Football for the 2022/2023 season.

Press release.- FeedConstruct is proud to partner with the Ukrainian Association of Football for the 2022/2023 season. The partnership will exclusively provide sports data and video coverage for the following competitions:

Ukrainian Football Premier League (VBet Liga)

The Ukrainian Premier League is the top tier of professional football in Ukraine.

Andrii Pavelko, head of the Ukrainian Football Association, says, “Restarting football is a big step for the country. It’s a sign to the world that Ukraine can and will win. It’s also a sign to society that we are confident.”

The start of the Ukrainian Football Premier League (VBet Liga) has already been announced. Fans will be eager to follow the competition between long-time favourites and rivals Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv.

National Team rising stars Viktor Tsygankov, Mykola Shaparenko, and Ilya Zabarnyi from Dynamo Kyiv will be watched closely along with Mykola Matvienko, Anatoliy Trubin, and Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

FeedConstruct will offer exclusive live streams and sports betting coverage for around 200 matches worldwide.

Youth Ukrainian Football Championship (U-19)

The Youth Ukrainian Football Championship (U-19) is a complex of youth competitions within the Ukrainian Premier League and is part of youth competitions in Ukraine.

The main goal of these competitions is to discover and promote talented young players, who can later become regular players for the UPL teams.

FeedConstruct will offer exclusive live streams and sports betting coverage for around 200 matches worldwide.

Ukrainian First League

The Ukrainian First League (Persha Liga) is a professional football league in Ukraine and the second tier of the national football competitions pyramid.

The Persha Liga format has been changed for the upcoming 2022/2023 season – 16 teams have been divided into two groups (Group A and B) according to the territorial principle.

It is planned to hold the competition in two stages this season. The best two teams will get the right to go directly to the UPL, and the third and fourth teams of the first league will play playoff matches for promotion to the class.

FeedConstruct will offer exclusive live streams and sports betting coverage for around 140 matches worldwide.

Ukrainian Second League

The Second League (Druga Liga) is the third tier of professional football in Ukraine. It was established in 1992 as Transitional League and changed its name to Second League the next season.

11 teams will compete for the promotion to Persha Liga. The team finishing in the first place will be promoted directly and the team that takes second place will play additional promotion play-off matches.

FeedConstruct will offer exclusive live streams and sports betting coverage for around 110 matches worldwide.

Ukrainian Women’s High League

The Ukrainian Women’s High League’s 2022/23 season will begin on September 10, 2022.

For the first time in the history of domestic women’s football, two teams from the top league will compete to determine which will play in the European Champions League next season.

The first-place finisher in the 2022/23 season will move up to the highest division in Ukraine.

FeedConstruct will offer exclusive live streams and sports betting coverage for around 100 matches worldwide.

Futsal Extra-Liga

The Extra-Liga is the top men’s futsal league in Ukraine. It is organized by the Association of Mini-Football of Ukraine, which is a collective member of the Ukrainian Association of Football.

The Extra-Liga was established in 2011 as new top-tier competition in futsal. The competition comprises two stages: a regular season and playoffs.

FeedConstruct will offer exclusive live streams and sports betting coverage for around 120 matches worldwide.

“Despite challenging circumstances, Ukrainian football will show its strong will, and football fans around the world will have the chance to follow the competitions closely thanks to FeedConstruct’s exclusive rights to the above-mentioned leagues.” – showed his support the Deputy CEO of FeedConstruct – Artashes Sargsyan.