FeedConstruct partners with Germany Table Tennis Bundesliga

FeedConstruct will exclusively cover the strongest European table tennis league.

Press release.- FeedConstruct, a leading sports media company, has partnered with Germany’sTischtennis Bundesliga to exclusively cover the country’s top league for the upcoming 2022-23 season starting from August 28th. More than 600 matches of the season will include high-quality streams coupled with fast and quality data.

The best teams from Germany will compete for the Bundesliga title. It is expected that teams like FC Saarbrücken-TT, Post SV Mühlhausen and TTC Rhönsprudel Fulda-Maberzell will challenge heavy favorite and defending Bundesliga and European Champions League champion Borussia Düsseldorf.

The competition will feature top players like Timo Boll, Darko Jorgic, Dang Qiu, Patrick Franziska, Anton Källberg, and many others, who will be looking to defend their success from last year’s season.

The season promises to be exciting, and FeedConstruct is thrilled to distribute its exclusive coverage across our global partners.

FeedConstruct partners with NetBet expanding its reach in the European market

NetBet, a renowned sportsbook and casino operator, has recently joined FeedConstruct’s family of partners.

Through this partnership, NetBet will make use of FeedConstruct’s BetGuard product – an enhanced trading and risk management solution that minimizes the risks of financial losses of betting operators, ensuring higher profitability through secure trading operations.

“We are more than ever committed to our mission of arming our partners with reliable quality solutions that are meant to secure a balance between operational efficiency and player engagement. We are very glad to welcome Netbet, an operator with considerable reputation and presence, to our big family and expand our reach in the European market.” – says Artashes Sargsyan, the Deputy CEO of FeedConstruct.