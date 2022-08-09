FeedConstruct partners with NetBet expanding its reach in the European market

This alliance with NetBet is an exciting addition to FeedConstruct.

Press release.- NetBet, a renowned sportsbook and casino operator, has recently joined FeedConstruct’s family of partners.

Through this partnership, NetBet will make use of FeedConstruct’s BetGuard product – an enhanced trading and risk management solution that minimizes the risks of financial losses of betting operators, ensuring higher profitability through secure trading operations.

“We are more than ever committed to our mission of arming our partners with reliable quality solutions that are meant to secure a balance between operational efficiency and player engagement. We are very glad to welcome Netbet, an operator with considerable reputation and presence, to our big family and expand our reach in the European market.” – says Artashes Sargsyan, the Deputy CEO of FeedConstruct.

This alliance is an exciting addition to FeedConstruct’s existing portfolio of partnerships with other companies in the sports betting industry. The company has long been focused on providing safe and secure experiences for its partners, so they’re excited to be working with such a well-known company as NetBet.

