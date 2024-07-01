FeedConstruct launches Live Sports Data SaaS to transform sports data collection

The software is equipped with tools that significantly enhance the integrity and accuracy of the sports data.

Press release.- FeedConstruct has announced the introduction of its Live Sports Data SaaS, a comprehensive software that allows users to effectively collect, manage, and utilize sports data, thus improving their operational efficiency.

The software is equipped with tools that significantly enhance the integrity and accuracy of the sports data collected across 18 sports. This includes a data collection tool optimized for Android devices, ensuring the efficient capture of diverse sports data. Seamless API access enables smooth data integration without the need for manual input.

The content management tool allows people to create and edit matches and assign scouts. Additionally, the company provide real-time monitoring to ensure data accuracy, along with a dedicated marketplace that allows partners to buy and utilize data.

To streamline operations, the company provides additional Scouting Operation Services, including experienced scouts, recruitment and training services to ensure a skilled workforce and quality monitoring to maintain high standards of match coverage. Additionally, the content management service allows partners to efficiently create and edit match details, ensuring timely and accurate data provision.

FeedConstruct aims to empower its Live Sports Data SaaS partners by introducing new software to the global sports and igaming markets. This software enables partners to independently collect and distribute data, significantly saving time, money, and other resources.