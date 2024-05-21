FeedConstruct launches new statistics widgets for media websites

These widgets are set to transform the way sports statistics are presented on media websites.

FeedConstruct’s Stats Widgets has introduced its new type of widget, designed to enrich media websites with comprehensive sports data.

Press release.- FeedConstruct’s Stats Widgets has introduced its new type of widget tailored for media websites, including sports news platforms and federation websites. This launch marks a new step for the company in its mission to offer extensive sports data solutions that cater to the needs of the media industry, addressing the challenge of expanding into new markets.

FeedConstruct’s Stats Widgets’ new offering includes horizontal and vertical widgets, designed to enrich media websites with comprehensive sports data, including upcoming, live and past match details and more. The widget is a ready-to-go solution with seamless iFrame integration into media websites, all customizable for individual branding.

In conclusion, these widgets are set to transform the way sports statistics are presented on media websites, engaging sports enthusiasts with dynamic and relevant information and enriching the content.