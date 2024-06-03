FeedConstruct introduces Betify: Advanced market stats widget for football betting

The new offering from FeedConstruct’s Stats Widgets includes detailed, market-specific statistics across various markets.

Press release.- FeedConstruct has introduced Betify, the newest statistics widget designed for football betting. The new offering from the firm’s Stats Widgets includes detailed, market-specific statistics across various markets enabling bettors to make informed decisions confidently.

The company explained that Betify provides a strong analytical foundation for bettors, related to specific match markets. The widget features seamless Iframe integration and offers options for individual branding and custom configuration, addressing the unique needs of each partner.

Betify includes widgets for nine popular football betting markets:

Match Result

Odd/Even

Total Goals

Team Total Goals

Outcome and Total Goals

Outcome and Both Teams to Score

Double Chance

Goals Handicap

Both Teams to Score

“With Betify, FeedConstruct’s Stats Widgets aims to boost the betting experience by providing essential stats that help bettors make accurate and informed decisions”, stated the firm.

