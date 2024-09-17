FeedConstruct has extended its partnership with the German Handball Bundesliga Women for exclusive betting streaming rights.

Press release- FeedConstruct has extended its partnership with the German Handball Bundesliga Women (HBF), securing exclusive betting streaming rights worldwide for the premier handball competitions.

This multi-year agreement includes coverage of the German Handball Bundesliga Women, the 2nd Handball Bundesliga Women, and the DHB-Pokal Women, ensuring coverage of around 425 matches per season.

The previous year was particularly successful for women’s German handball, highlighted by SG BBM Bietigheim’s journey to the final of the Women’s EHF Champions League. As they rebrand and relocate as HB Ludwigsburg, they aim for their fourth Bundesliga title in a row.

Reflecting on the extended partnership, Narek Harutyunyan, CEO at FeedConstruct, stated, “We are proud to extend our partnership with the HBF. The HBF is a dynamic league that continues to grow in popularity. We are excited to continue supporting the growth and development of handball worldwide.”

Christoph Wendt, managing director of German Handball Bundesliga Women, said, “FeedConstruct has been a valuable partner from the beginning of our cooperation. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership and further developing and strengthening our betting streaming product.”

“The company’s extended partnership with the HBF reaffirms its commitment to delivering comprehensive sports content to its partners. This collaboration strengthens FeedConstruct’s position as a leading provider of sports streaming and data solutions,” FeedConstruct said.