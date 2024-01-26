Robert Blaszczak, FeedConstruct: “We are in a strong position to establish more successful partnerships in sports and igaming”

Robert Blaszczak, CEO at FeedConstruct anticipates the company’s preparations and expectations for ICE London 2024.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Robert Blaszczak, CEO at FeedConstruct, spoke about the company’s expectations for ICE London 2024, its preparation for the event, new partnerships, and goals for this year.

What do you expect from this special edition of ICE, the last one in London? What highlights do you think will stand out?

FeedConstruct has had a great run at ICE in London over the past few years. We will cherish many fantastic memories as the attention gradually shifts towards the 2025 edition in Barcelona. But first, one last dance in London – we’re hoping it will be the best one yet!

We have some good reasons to believe so. Over the past year or so, we have done a lot of groundwork in improving our product/market fit, enhanced our product suite offering, and secured an extensive portfolio of official, exclusive sports rights. FeedConstruct’s stand is one not to be missed in London this year!

What will be the standout feature at FeedConstruct’s stand?

We have paid close attention to market and partner feedback. In our newly launched OddsPro, we offer a one-stop aggregation hub for the industry’s finest odds products, all conveniently accessible in one place through our collaborations with other major providers. Integration is quick and simple as well!

In the last year, FeedConstruct has expanded its content portfolio through different sports. What challenges did the new offerings bring to the company?

That’s an accurate observation. We have done a lot of work in not only expanding our sports content portfolio but also optimising the existing rights that are the most attractive for our sportsbook partners. Through our Friendship Platform, they now can access all these sports either in a customised package or as an à la carte menu (individually) – with some reasonable pricing, too!

Our portfolio is worthy of an Olympic year with exclusive rights across the sports like football, table tennis, volleyball, martial arts, archery and pistol shooting.

Are you planning to sign any interesting new partnerships in the next months?

We have teamed up with the men’s football world champions – the Argentine Football Association – pretty good timing for the start of the year and just ahead of ICE! Additionally, we are currently engaged in other confidential negotiations, so it’s difficult to provide specific details at this point. However, I encourage you to follow our social media @feedconstruct for all breaking news!

We now know that the market is open to content providers looking beyond the mainstream. This feedback encourages us to continue expanding our work in assisting sports rights owners in commercialising their digital assets. At the same time, we also provide our sportsbook partners with content that their end-users find engaging and attractive. Our tech roadmaps have plenty in store for sports-facing tech innovation for our sports partners, but that’s for later this year!

What financial goals does the company have for 2023, and what are the main objectives for 2024?

FeedConstruct made significant progress in expanding the market and developing our products last year. Our primary aim for this year is to build on that success and continue our efforts. We are in a strong position to establish more successful partnerships in both the worlds of sports and iGaming. We look forward to discussing these plans in more detail with industry partners at ICE this February.