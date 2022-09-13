FBMDS will be at SBC Summit Barcelona 2022 with exciting news

FBMDS will be at the Sports Betting Community (SBC) Summit Barcelona with an impressive game portfolio and immersive experiences.

Press release.- With a customized approach to online casino games, visitors can try FBMDS’ highlights from September 21st to 22nd, in Fira Barcelona Montjuïc, booth I11.

What to expect from FBMDS at SBC Summit Barcelona

The iGaming show is about to start and FBM Digital Systems has guaranteed its presence at the event in the city of Barcelona. Visitors will have the chance to stop by the online casino gaming brand’s exhibition booth and try out its innovative products in real-time, as well as witness several surprises with engaging activities.

FBMDS will offer this iGaming event a whole lot of emotions

During SBC Summit Barcelona, visitors can enjoy a vast selection of thematic and personalized slots with compelling features, unique video bingo experiences with exciting bonuses, modern and rewarding table games and premium-quality game graphics and sounds.

The Easy$Link™ and Mythic Link™ packs, for example, will be available to try as they come with enthusiastic games, features and vibrant sensations players will appreciate. Power Pick Lotto™ and other popular video bingos will also be displayed for visitors to experience. The Virá Festa online success, a Portuguese-inspired slots game created by FBMDS will also be showcased at the international fair.

How SBC Summit brings the iGaming community closer

FBMDS returned to in-person exhibitions in 2022 with uplifting energies and a strong desire of building lifelong professional relationships with like-minded companies and individuals.

Roberto Regianini, CEO at FBM Digital Systems, explains the importance of this event: “Being a part of SBC Summit Barcelona will make it possible to meet a broader audience with unique characteristics and different backgrounds”, bringing awareness to the importance of following “a localized gaming approach that can meet player’s expectations and connect to their roots and cultures”, says the FBMDS representative.

Debating relevant topics about the iGaming universe also brings brands, industry-leading operators and affiliates closer. That’s why, on September 22nd, Roberto Regianini will take part in the SBC Summit Barcelona Conference as a speaker, breaking down the licensing and regulation requirements for iGaming and sports betting in Brazil.

The panel will also serve the purpose of discussing the pros and cons of the various entry strategies for this market inserted in the LATAM region.