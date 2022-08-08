FBMDS enters Peru after integrating its gaming content with Olimpo.bet

The agreement has immediate impacts and FBMDS is already live with some of its online casino games at NG Gaming N.V. brand Olimpo.Bet.

Press release.- FBMDS™ expands its influence in South America by making its games available in Peru. The deal with Olimpo.bet creates new expansion opportunities in the online casino gaming universe and predicts a phased launch of the games. Every two weeks, there will be new FBMDS™ products available for the Olimpo.bet players to try.

In the end, Peruvian players will have the opportunity to try more than 62 online casino games in a diverse portfolio that includes popular titles such as Power Pick Lotto™, Cash O’Clock™ or The Vault Heist™.

For FBMDS™, “the partnership celebrated with Olimpo.bet is a gateway to the Peruvian market and is totally aligned with the FBMDS™ corporate and expansion goals defined for the Latin American region. We are very happy after signing an agreement with such a relevant operator from Peru and also excited with the growth possibilities that this partnership unveils”.

Olimpo.bet is a new brand in Peru with high regional expectations and offers several options for digital entertainment, including casino games, sports betting and virtual sports.

After 20 years of conquering the land-based universe, FBM® decided to take a new step into the online universe. FBMDS™ is a brand that combines the latest technologies with proven know-how, bringing you an engaging portfolio of products to provide memorable experiences online. If you want to know more about FBMDS™ access https://www.fbmds.com/.

A week ago, the company announced its portfolio of online casino games is now available for Soft2Bet customers. This new step in their growth was possible due to integration via the fusion aggregation platform developed by Pariplay.

FBMDS launches a typical Portuguese slot at Solverde.pt

FBMDS has launched the slot Virá Festa™ at Solverde.pt. This is a thematic game focused on the Portuguese tradition that combines graphics and sounds typical of the national summer parties with two captivating features – Expanding Wild and Stacked Wild. The game also has a launch tournament associated with more than 2500 euros in prizes to distribute!

For Mário Silva, head of operations at FBM Digital Systems, this game materializes the approach that FBMDS wants to follow in the iGaming market. “Virá Festa is everything we want to do as a player in the online casino industry. This is a game that results from an intensive collaboration process with Solverde.pt regarding the product and marketing strategy. The final output is visible: we have a slot with captivating graphics and sounds, good features and a customized game experience with the Portuguese players in mind.”, completes the FBMDS representative.