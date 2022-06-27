FBMDS portfolio is now available to play at Amuletobet

A diverse portfolio of more than 30 FBMDS products is now ready to play at Amuletobet.

The players of Amuletobet can now enjoy FBMDS’ portfolio of online casino games.

Press release.- The partnership between FBMDS and Amuletobet consolidates the presence of both brands in the iGaming universe and allows the Brazilian platform players to enjoy the video bingos, slots and table games developed by FBMDS.

FBMDS continues its journey of expansion in the LATAM markets. The synergy with Amuletobet increases the range and influence of FBMDS in the region with the inclusion of its gaming portfolio in a platform that displays all its contents and offers all its services in Portuguese.

At the same time, Amuletobet adds value to its rich offer of online casino games by adding a pack of innovative and customized products ready to impact Brazilian players. Featured in this pack of products is a group of attractive and engaging video bingos that FBMDS brings from the land-based to the online segment.

A diverse portfolio of more than 30 FBMDS products is now ready to play at Amuletobet, including video bingos, slots and table games (baccarat and blackjack games). For the next few months, FBMDS will bring its new games to the Amuletobet platform that stands out for a clean and user-friendly design.

Amuletobet is a premier online casino destination. Made by Brazilians, for Brazilians, this gaming platform plunges players into the world of luck and the best gambling experience. Amuletobet offers its players an unsurpassed range of casino games — including the best video bingo games — perfectly suited for the Brazilian player.

After 20 years of conquering the land-based universe, FBM decided to take a new step into the online universe. FBMDS is a brand that combines the latest technologies with proven know-how, bringing you an engaging portfolio of products to provide memorable experiences online. If you want to know more about FBMDS access https://www.fbmds.com/.

