FBMDS games are now available at the Foliatti Casino

Players of Foliatti Casino can now access a premium range of online casino games that FBMDS developed for the Mexican Market.

Press release.- FBMDS and Foliatti Casino established a partnership at the beginning of May to bring new games and different emotions to this prestigious online casino. The players of Foliatti Casino can now access a premium range of online casino games that FBMDS developed for the Mexican Market. They are just a click away and ready to play at https://foliatticasino.mx/casino.

FBMDS is increasing its exposure to the Mexican online casino market by signing this new agreement with Foliatti Casino. FBM and Foliatti Casino already have a productive and successful partnership signed in the physical casinos. Now, this reputed Mexican company joins forces with FBMDS to pursue significant and common growth in the digital segment.

A diverse portfolio of more than 20 games is now available for the players of this online casino, including video bingos, slots and table games. Featured in this list are thematic and innovative products connected with the Mexican culture and roots like Viva Mexico, Eternal Kingdom or Ancient Tropics.

Pedro Filgueira, European Business Developer at FBMDS, enhances the relevance of this partnership for future ambitions: “The extension of the successful partnership between FBM and Foliatti from the physical to the digital universe is an important step to accomplish the FBMDS expansion plans in the Mexican iGaming scene. FBMDS and Foliatti have in common a strong land-based background in Mexico and are both committed to reinforcing their online presence in the country, turning this partnership into a deal with good perspectives for the future”, affirms the FBMDS representative.

Pamela Loman, Online Director at Foliatti Casino, shares the expectations regarding this partnership: “We are working so hard to have the best casino gaming offer in Mexico. Our strategy is to give our customers an extraordinary experience with the newest and innovative games. I’m sure that FBMDS will be a strong ally to make us achieve our goal in the Mexican market”.

The deal between FBMDS and Foliatti Casino predicts the progressive launch of new games on a weekly basis. Right now, the online casino has more than 20 FBMDS games available, but players will have the opportunity to access a portfolio of more than 60 products during the next months.

Foliatti Casino is a 100 per cent Mexican company that follows all the Government regulations to operate in this country. It has more than 15 years of successful history in the entertainment industry with a network of physical casinos covering the states of Nuevo León, Jalisco and Mexico. Besides the land-based operation, Foliatti Casino has an online casino with a rich portfolio of games accessible to all of the Mexican Republic.

After 20 years of conquering the land-based universe, FBM decided to take a new step into the online universe. FBMDS is a brand that combines the latest technologies with proven know-how, bringing you an engaging portfolio of products to provide memorable experiences online.

See also: FBMDS unveils the future of the LATAM online casino markets at CasinoBeats Summit