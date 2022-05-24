FBMDS unveils the future of the LATAM online casino markets at CasinoBeats Summit

CasinoBeats Summit Malta will be held between the 24th and 26th of May.

The gaming brand takes the stage of the event in two different panels focusing on the future of the LATAM iGaming markets.

Press Release.- FBMDS repeats its presence at CasinoBeats Summit Malta. The event will happen at Intercontinental Malta between the 24th and 26th of May, and registrations are still open.

CasinoBeats Summit is back to Malta for its fourth edition and brings a diverse program dedicated to iGaming. The event combines the conference and exhibition formats and expects to welcome more than 2000 executive delegates to the Intercontinental Hotel Malta.

In this edition, FBMDS takes the stage of the event in two different panels focusing on the future of the LATAM iGaming markets: “Emerging Markets: Where to next?” (Wednesday) and “LATAM: The Key to Success (Thursday).”

The panel “Emerging Markets: Where to next?” opens the conference agenda on Wednesday (9.30h) to discuss the main business opportunities emerging in the iGaming scene. Africa, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, LATAM, and North America are the destinations in focus. In a round table, Mário Silva, Head of Global Operations at FBM Digital Systems, will address the possibilities presented by Brazil, and Roberto Regianini, CEO at FBM Digital Systems, will share his knowledge about the LATAM region.

On the next day, Roberto Regianini returns to the conference agenda. This time the topic in reflection will be “LATAM: The key to success” and Roberto will share his experience and expertise regarding this booming region that is catching the attention of big players that want to expand their international footprint. The essential role of technology adaptation and innovation in these markets, the trust factor, the challenges, and the power of local partnerships will be some of the issues in debate during the panel.

Besides participating in the conferences, the gaming brand will have its team attending the three days of CasinoBeats Summit Malta. All the commercial team, CEO, and Head of Operations will be available for meetings and clear all the doubts about the FBMDS portfolio of online casino games.

After 20 years of conquering the land-based universe, FBM decided to take a new step into the online universe. FBMDS is a brand that combines the latest technologies with proven know-how, bringing you an engaging portfolio of products to provide memorable experiences online.