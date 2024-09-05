FBM summons luck and fortune with Jin Qián Link Spirits’ launch in Mexico

The introduction of Jin Qián Link Spirits marks the start of a new product line, which includes two game themes: Golden Lóng Spirits and Eternal Niǎo Wang Spirits, featuring the spirits game function.

Press release.- Jin Qián Link Spirits is the latest FBM slot creation and proposes an enthusiastic game dynamic, where the spirits feature is the protagonist in the main game or free spins. These games are an evolution of the Jin Qián Link/Jí Hǎo Link game experience, aiming to impact a new profile of players looking for constant thrills in durable gaming sessions.

In the base game, the spirits feature can happen anytime players get a special coin during a game round, whether in the main game or free spins. In the transition for the spirits moment, the coin sticks its position and the game awards three free spirits flights to the players.

According to the company, the game characters are the protagonists in this game mode. The dragon of the Golden Lóng Spirits and the phoenix of Eternal Niǎo Wang Spirits bring new thrills to the reels, unveiling one of three possible outcomes at the end of each Spirits flight: extra coins (numeric prizes), Spirits coins (with a random prize to draw) or Jackpot coins (access to Mini, Minor, Major and Grand jackpots).

Available to play in the Galaxy II and Auria cabinets, the Jin Qián Link Spirits is currently running on over 20 Mexican casinos. The product feature set includes Luck Has Arrived as a common functionality and Triple Wild and Wild Multiplier as game features for Golden Lóng Spirits and Eternal Niǎo Wang Spirits, respectively. Jin Qián Link Spirits’ payouts, aesthetics, and game dynamic three strengths increase player engagement and loyalty levels in Mexican casinos.

“With this launch, FBM consolidates its position in Mexico and expands its slots gaming offer in this market, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to bringing innovative, reliable, and high-quality casino games. FBM keeps firmly developing slots and video bingo themes to increase the profitability of casino operators and delight their players in entertaining and rewarding gaming sessions in different markets of operation,” the company said.