FBM opens a brand-new office in Oklahoma 

The 22,000-square-foot facility will enable the local team to deliver the company’s games and cabinets to American casinos.

Press release.- FBM has announced the opening of its new office in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. According to the company, the transition to its dedicated building is “a significant milestone for the group operations in the US and a step forward in the brand’s journey to expand and strengthen its presence in the market.”

As the diversification of FBM’s slots gaming portfolio continues on casino floors, the brand achieves noteworthy accomplishments behind the scenes with the inauguration of a new office.

The 22,000-square-foot facility, built from scratch by FBM to meet the specific needs of a casino gaming company, provides an enhanced work environment and improved infrastructures, enabling the local team to deliver high-quality games and cabinets to American casinos.

Renato Almeida, director at FBM, shared his enthusiasm for this new step: “Completing this ambitious construction project and having our own facilities supplying the US operation is a landmark achievement that will forever be a part of FBM Group’s history.

“This larger building demonstrates FBM’s dedication to making a noticeable impact in the competitive casino industry, offering the ideal conditions for sustainable growth. With this expansion, we are well-positioned to grow our team and increase our capacity to provide top-quality games and cabinets to casino operators nationwide.”

The transition from the previous workspace to the new office in Broken Arrow took place last week. This modern facility offers the perfect infrastructure to elevate the brand’s supply services for casino games and machines, keeping FBM’s renowned excellence standards in its global operation.

Renato Almeida leveraged this opportunity to appreciate the hard work developed by the local team to accomplish this significant step.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our local employees for their hard work and dedication during the construction of the new building. Your commitment has been instrumental in making this transition smooth and successful, and we look forward to achieving even greater milestones together,” stated the FBM representative.