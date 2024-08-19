FBM slots attracted casino enthusiasts at the OIGA Trade Show

FBM showcased its slot games under the Jí Hǎo Link and Mythic Link product lines at booth 942, in the event that took place in Oklahoma on August 13th and 14th.

Press release.- Following its debut in 2023, FBM returned to the OIGA Trade Show this year, showcasing its slot games under the Jí Hǎo Link and Mythic Link product lines at booth 942.

The event, which took place in Oklahoma on August 13th and 14th, drew over 3,000 attendees, including visitors, exhibitors, and guest speakers from the casino industry.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore the entertaining experiences offered by ten different slot games over two days. Golden Lóng, Fortunate Héping, Eternal Fènghuáng, and Great Weiyan from the Jí Hǎo Link line were available to try on the Auria casino cabinet, while Eternal Kingdom, Ancient Tropics, Golden Voyage, Nature’s Paradise, Eternal Kingdom Origins, and Golden Voyage Origins from the Mythic Link line were displayed on the Galaxy II casino machine.

The outcome of the OIGA Trade Show was positive, as the products exhibited sparked networking sessions between Mike Medlin, sales & operations manager at FBM, and the event attendees. Players and operators shared favourable feedback on the portfolio of casino games and cabinets showcased, opening promising prospects for future expansion in the US market.

Next stop: G2E Las Vegas

The presence at the OIGA Trade Show provided a significant boost for the upcoming steps in FBM’s calendar. The FBM Group is continuing its intense preparation for G2E Las Vegas, where it will unveil new products at Booth 2848 for both the land-based and online casino segments.

