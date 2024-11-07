FBM partners with Delta Gaming Solutions to expand its slot footprint in Oklahoma casinos

This agreement marks a new consolidation milestone in the strategic plan defined by the FBM Group for the US market.

FBM’s pragmatic growth approach in the US enters a new chapter.

Press release.- The expansion journey in the United States continues for FBM with a new distribution agreement signed with Delta Gaming Solutions. This deal will allow FBM to accelerate the introduction of its gaming product lines across Oklahoma, the second-largest gaming market in the USA.

FBM’s pragmatic growth approach in the US enters a new chapter. The global gaming company has just signed a distribution agreement with Delta Gaming Solutions to install its slots in casinos operating throughout Oklahoma. The agreement, celebrated during G2E Las Vegas, will enable FBM to explore all segments of the tribal gaming market within the state.

By joining forces with Delta Gaming Solutions, FBM will have the opportunity to install its products in several tribal gaming facilities and analyse player feedback across different sectors. In addition to the current offering in the US market, headlined by Jí Hǎo Link, the agreement outlines a steady rollout of new slot products, such as Jí Hǎo Link Spirits and Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees, using the Galaxy II and Auria casino cabinets.

For Renato Almeida, director at FBM, this agreement marks a new consolidation milestone in the strategic plan defined by the FBM Group for the US market, opening positive prospects. “We are very happy with the agreement and are confident that this new partnership will lead to the successful expansion of FBM’s slots in numerous tribal casinos throughout the great state of Oklahoma,” said the FBM representative.

FBM entered the US market last year and has been progressively introducing its slot gaming offer. Recently, the brand reinforced its commitment to the American operation by opening a new office in Oklahoma, enhancing its ability to provide top-quality games and cabinets to casino operators. This new agreement strengthens FBM’s position in the United States, facilitating the rapid deployment of its gaming portfolio in one of the most significant states in the gaming industry.

Delta Gaming Solutions is a trusted full-service electronic gaming device distributor in Oklahoma. Since 2015, Delta has installed and maintained slot machines and electronic table games in multiple casinos across Oklahoma and continues to expand its footprint by building mutually beneficial long-term relationships with casino operators throughout the state.