FastPlay launches in Ontario

Canada.- Wyzia Financial, a Canadian money service, has launched its payment solution FastPlay in Ontario. The Canadian province’s igaming market opened in April.

Wyzia CEO Guy Fietz said: “FastPlay is a brand launched on the market promising to revolutionize the way Canadian consumers play, making it easy and accessible whilst fully adhering to regulatory standards of such an industry.

“The roll-out of this solution is part of a wider exercise to ensure that the solution brings a faster gaming experience, wider coverage in terms of operators, and the latest innovative technology for Canadian consumers. The new milestone is part of value investment in new infrastructure which Wyzia’s team has worked tirelessly on.”

In Ontario, the transition period for operators to move to the regulated market ended on October 31. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) started to take action against any operators that have not obtained licences. The transition period was used to allow operators to apply for licences for the regulated market.

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its second public report of market performance since the province’s online gaming market launched on April 4. The report covers the second full quarter of market operations, ending on September 30. Revenue for the period was CA$267m from wagers of $6.04bn.

That makes the handle a 48 per cent increase from the previous quarter’s CA$4.07bn. Revenue was up 65 per cent from CA$162m.