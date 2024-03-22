FanDuel TV to stream prep race for the 150th Kentucky Derby

The digital network has announced it will stream the upcoming races.

US.- FanDuel TV has announced it will stream the 150th Kentucky Derby’s upcoming prep race whose outcome will determine which horses enter the starting gate for the Run for the Roses on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Executive producer and SVP of FanDuel TV Kevin Grigsby said: “The Triple Crown season is one of the most thrilling times on the horse racing calendar and we are excited to bring viewers robust coverage of these key Kentucky Derby prep races. We have a continued, ongoing investment in covering horse racing and we are looking forward to building on our partnership with Churchill Downs.”

FanDuel TV was launched in 2022. It includes a distributed linear cable television network and OTT platform FanDuel+