Churchill Downs announces plans for Owensboro Racing & Gaming in Kentucky

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has announced plans to open Owensboro Racing & Gaming in Kentucky. The firm expects to open the new venue in the first quarter of 2025 with 600 historical racing machines (HRMs), a retail sportsbook, simulcast wagering and multiple food and beverage offerings. The projected spend for the development is $100m.

The property will be located on an approximately 20-acre site at the corner of US Highway 60 and Wrights Landing Road east of the City of Owensboro. It will be CDI’s seventh historical horse racing entertainment venue in the state of Kentucky. The location will operate as an annexe of Ellis Park Racing & Gaming and will support funding for Ellis Park’s traditional summer racing meet.

CEO of CDI Bill Carstanjen said: “We are proud to announce this investment in the Kentucky horse racing industry as we celebrate 150 years of the Kentucky Derby. In addition to delivering a premier gaming and entertainment experience to Daviess County, this project will build on the success of Ellis Park’s racing product and further contribute to a healthy and sustainable horse racing circuit in Kentucky.”

In July, Churchill Downs announced the opening of Derby City Gaming Downtown (DCG Downtown) in Louisville, Kentucky. With a $90m investment, it’s CDI’s sixth historical racing machine (HRM) venue in Kentucky. The opening event saw a ribbon cutting and a $40,000 charitable donation to Norton Healthcare Foundation and The Hope Buss.

The 43,000 square feet two-storey Kentucky Derby-themed venue includes a gaming floor with 500 HRMs. It also offers food and beverage outlets, such as First Turn Sports Bar & Stage, Trophy Bar Bourbon & Cigars and Fascinator Wine Bar. The location includes 130 on-site guest parking spaces and an exterior façade with a 3D video board.

Churchill Downs partners with SAP as signature partner of the Kentucky Derby

Recently, Churchill Downs announced a multi-year partnership with SAP America, designating the company as the official signature partner of Churchill Downs Racetrack. SAP will serve as the first official technology partner for Churchill Downs Racetrack, the Kentucky Derby, and Kentucky Oaks.

The collaboration includes naming rights for the SAP Starting Gate Suites, a collection of suites and the presenting partnership of the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs mobile applications.