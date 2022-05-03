FanDuel appoints David Jennings as CFO

Jennings will be responsible for oversight of all FanDuel's finance.

US.- FanDuel announced that it has appointed David Jennings as the company’s chief financial officer. Jennings will be responsible for oversight of all FanDuel’s finance functions including FP&A, strategy, accounting, procurement, tax and treasury in support of the company’s sportsbook, casino, racing, daily fantasy, retail and corporate functions.

Jennings joins FanDuel from parent company Flutter, where he served as group director of investor relations and FP&A. He also led the corporate development team at Flutter for a period.

Prior to joining Flutter, he was an equity research analyst, first at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and then at J&E Davy, where his research focus was principally the gaming industry and in particular the rise of online and mobile wagering.

Amy Howe, president and chief executive officer for FanDuel, said: “David is a consummate financial executive who brings valuable institutional knowledge to FanDuel, and I’m delighted to welcome him to our leadership team.

“As we continue to grow our business and increase our market share, David will bring a keen eye for how we can continuously improve our financial approach and discipline, a hallmark of Flutter and FanDuel’s strength.”

Jennings holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business from Trinity College Dublin. He is based in the company’s New York headquarters.

Changes in the company

Last month, FanDuel appointed Tricia Alcamo as its chief people officer. Alcamo is now responsible for the acceleration of FanDuel’s people strategy reflecting the company’s growth trajectory.

Alcamo leads all aspects of the company’s human resources organisation including culture development, talent acquisition, diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), organisational effectiveness, employment branding, learning and development, compensation and employee benefits in service for its sportsbook, casino, racing, daily fantasy, retail and corporate functions.