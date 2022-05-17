FanDuel Group names Asaf Noifeld as online casino managing director

Noifeld has been appointed to the newly created role.

Noifeld, who worked at Flutter subsidiary PokerStars, will be responsible for the company’s online casino business.

US.- FanDuel Group has appointed Asaf Noifeld as managing director for online casino. In the newly created role, Noifeld will be responsible for supervising the company’s online casino business.

Noifeld worked at Flutter subsidiary PokerStars for eight years as managing director of PokerStars Casino. He also served at 888 Casino in a variety of roles.

Amy Howe, president and chief executive officer for FanDuel Group, said: “Asaf brings deep experience building online casino businesses across the globe. I am delighted to add him to our leadership team, as he has extensive knowledge in the space which will help grow our online casino business in North America.”

FanDuel recently named David Jennings as chief financial officer. Jennings is responsible for oversight of all FanDuel’s finance functions including FP&A, strategy, accounting, procurement, tax and treasury in support of the company’s sportsbook, casino, racing, daily fantasy, retail and corporate functions.

In April, the company appointed Tricia Alcamo as its chief people officer. Alcamo is now responsible for the acceleration of FanDuel’s people strategy reflecting the company’s growth trajectory.

FanDuel Group operates FanDuel Casino in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. The company also operates the Stardust Casino in New Jersey and the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

FanDuel extends sports betting partnership with New York Yankees

FanDuel announced a multi-year partnership renewal to become an official sports betting partner of the New York Yankees. FanDuel uses the baseball team’s marks and has premium VIP accommodations at Yankee Stadium.

It also has integrated FanDuel signage in the right field, and rotational signage behind home plate during television broadcasts.

