FanDuel appoints Andrew Sheh as chief technology officer

US.- FanDuel Group has appointed Andrew Sheh as chief technology officer. Sheh will be responsible for oversight of the company’s customer-facing engineering and platform development teams, as well as IT architecture and personnel.

With more than 20 years of experience in technology strategies and leading large-scale organisations, Sheh has worked for Compass, where he was responsible for over 500 engineers covering data, search, AI/ML, video, digital ads, and marketing tech, payments and externalisation efforts.

He also served as CTO of Remine, global innovation tech and product director at CEB, technical lead at Palantir Technologies, and senior member of technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories.

Amy Howe, president and chief executive officer for FanDuel Group, said: “FanDuel’s consistent focus on technology that drives innovation has been the fuel to our industry-leading performance. I am confident that Andrew has the experience and vision to help us continue to extend that advantage into the future.”

Sheh commented: “There is no faster growing and more competitive space in tech than mobile gaming. It is a sector that requires the most innovative solutions to differentiate FanDuel from the competition and I am excited to build FanDuel into the leading gaming platform in the world.”

FanDuel recently appointed Asaf Noifeld as managing director for online casino. In the newly created role, Noifeld will be responsible for supervising the company’s online casino business. Noifeld worked at Flutter subsidiary PokerStars for eight years as managing director of PokerStars Casino. He also served at 888 Casino in a variety of roles.

In early May, the company named David Jennings as the company’s chief financial officer. Jennings is responsible for oversight of all FanDuel’s finance functions including FP&A, strategy, accounting, procurement, tax and treasury in support of the company’s sportsbook, casino, racing, daily fantasy, retail and corporate functions.

