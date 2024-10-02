FanDuel donates $1m to UNCF in North Carolina

The donation to the United Negro College Fund will financially support students.

US.- FanDuel has announced a fourth $1m donation to UNCF (United Negro College Fund). The donation will financially support students at 11 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in North Carolina.

Through its Emergency Student Aid programme, UNCF will help students in different areas such as technology, housing, food security, tuition and other education-related expenses. The institutions that will receive the donation include Barber-Scotia College, Bennett College, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone College, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, St. Augustine’s University, Shaw University, and Winston-Salem State University.

Alison Kutler, vice president of Responsible Gaming and Community Impact at FanDuel, said: “We are thrilled to extend our work with the UNCF to support the HBCU community across North Carolina. FanDuel is steadfast in its commitment to making a positive impact in the communities in which we operate our sportsbook, and we look forward to supporting hard-working students at institutions throughout the state.”

Larry A. Griffith, executive vice president for programs and student services at UNCF, added: “As a steadfast supporter of UNCF and HBCU students, FanDuel is setting an exemplary standard for other private entities to emulate in making investments in deserving students who need a helping hand to fulfill their goal of completing their college education. We commend FanDuel for its ongoing commitment and support as together we will continue empowering HBCUs and their students to flourish and to remain focused on their crucial mission in higher education.”

North Carolina sports betting handle reaches $370.5m in August

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission released its sports wagering revenue report for August, its fifth full month of legalised sports betting. The handle was $370.5m, up 8.8 per cent from July ($340.4m), which was the lowest since the sports betting market launched in March.

North Carolina does not break down its revenue reports by operator or sport. Eight platforms launched when the market went live on March 11, including FanDuel, DraftKings and two tribal casinos. The state’s eight operators collected $33.7 in gross gaming revenue in August. Estimated tax proceeds for the month stand at $6m.