BGaming invites players to dive into the rabbit hole in its latest release, Alice WonderLuck

Content provider takes players on a trip to Wonderland in Alice WonderLuck.

Press release.- BGaming is thrilled to announce the launch of Alice WonderLuck. Inspired by the whimsical world of Lewis Caroll’s iconic novel, Alice Wonderluck invites players to conjure up some magic on the reels.

Alice WonderLuck plunges players into a vibrant reimagining of Wonderland, where a series of familiar characters are given a fresh, digital makeover. The classic tale’s creative and slightly off-kilter atmosphere has been brought to life perfectly with an enchanting soundtrack.

Adding to the slot’s immersive experience, Alice is positioned by the reels and will react to in-game events. She is on hand to support players whenever they need it, helping to drive engagement and keep them in the thick of the action.

The fantastical world of Alice in Wonderland is renowned for its mystery and surprises, and BGaming has tapped into this with the game’s Mystery Symbol feature. The symbols can land during any base game spin, heightening anticipation and creating suspense. They can also turn into Golden Mystery symbols, triggering the Coin feature with different multipliers and Collect symbols.

At the start of the Free Spins round, players enter the Choose Card round. Here, they encounter 16 face-down cards and can turn a select number over to uncover additional features, including extra spins, low Mystery symbols, high Wilds, or multipliers.

Alice WonderLuck emphasises player choice, offering two differently priced bonus buy features for an improved entertainment experience. For 100x their stake, players can trigger the spins with at least three extra features, and for 250x, they will be triggered with five.

Players who enjoy high stakes will also love the optional Try Your Luck game before the Free Spins game.

If the captivating gameplay isn’t enough to lure players down the rabbit hole, then the game’s powerful math model will be. Alice WonderLuck conjures up a maximum win of 10,000x of the stake and an attractive 97.00 per cent RTP.

Chief product officer at BGaming said, “We are all huge fans of Alice in Wonderland at BGaming and have wanted to create a slot around the theme for a long time. The magical world of the story lends itself perfectly to online slots, and it has allowed our team to get creative with the gameplay. We’ve blended familiar features with a fresh perspective, creating an enchanting game with some brilliant winning potential.”



