Pragmatic Play set for SAGSE LatAm 2025 appearance

SAGSE LatAm and SAGSE Acquisition event will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 19-20.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to sponsor and exhibit at the SAGSE LatAm and SAGSE Acquisition event in Buenos Aires this month, marking its fourth Latin American conference appearance of the year.

Taking place across two days from March 19th-20th, the event will see igaming professionals gather at Buenos Aires’ Hilton Hotel for the 33rd edition of the iconic exhibition.

SAGSE LatAm will offer the chance for suppliers, operators and industry experts to network face-to-face with the main players in the region, featuring panels and presentations surrounding the latest market trends and business opportunities.

The event will also play host to the annual SAGSE Acquisition Summit, a networking and training conference designed to enhance affiliate and influencer relationships with operators in the market.

The leading gaming provider will be on stands 166 and 130 to showcase its diverse portfolio, delivering a new exhibit under the concept “Experiences beyond Olympus.”

In addition, Pragmatic Play will be a platinum sponsor of the event, highlighting the importance of such industry exhibitions and the vital role the leading provider plays in them.

Victor Arias, VP LatAm at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “SAGSE LatAm is a key event in the igaming calendar, and Pragmatic Play is thrilled to be part of it once again as both an exhibitor and platinum sponsor.

Latin America continues to be a crucial market for Pragmatic Play, and events like this allow it to strengthen relationships, showcase its diverse portfolio, and engage with industry leaders. The provider looks forward to connecting with partners and driving further innovation in the region.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.