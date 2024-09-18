FanDuel names Caralyn Cooley as chief people officer

Cooley will join the company’s executive leadership team.

US.- FanDuel has appointed Caralyn Cooley as the company’s new chief people officer (CPO), assuming leadership for human resources, talent acquisition, diversity, equity and inclusion. He will join the company’s executive leadership team (ELT) reporting to CEO Amy Howe.

Cooley most recently served as executive vice president and chief people officer for Bowery Farming. She also held the role of chief people officer for Nordeus from 2017 to 2019.

Amy Howe, chief executive officer for FanDuel, said: “I am very excited to welcome Caralyn to FanDuel. Throughout her distinguished career, Caralyn has held global roles building highly effective people teams that drive performance and reflect the needs of today’s diverse corporate culture. Her energy and passion for sports and the gaming sector made her an ideal fit, and her arrival strengthens our executive leadership team.”

Mohegan Sun launches new sports betting podcast with FanDuel

Mohegan Sun and FanDuel have launched a new sports betting podcast, Sportsbook Live from Mohegan Sun. The first episode aired on September 5, coinciding with the 2024/2025 pro football season kickoff.

Hosted by Mike “Mut” Mutnansky and Eytan Shander, the podcast will air every Thursday at 6pm through November 7. Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook’s general manager, Brad Bryant, will be featured on the podcast weekly, adding game analysis, expert picks and general sports talk.