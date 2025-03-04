Anna Serheieva, Onlyplay: “Crazy Streamer is built entirely around the live-streaming experience”

Anna Serheieva, head of partnerships of Onlyplay, has shared details about the company’s new release.

Exclusive interview.- Onlyplay has launched Crazy Streamer, a new game built entirely around the live-streaming experience. Anna Serheieva, head of partnerships of Onlyplay, spoke to Focus Gaming News about the release and shared details of the new development.

She explained how players interact with streamers and discussed the challenges in developing this concept. She also shared insights on upcoming features Onlyplay is working on and how she sees the role of streamers evolving in the future of igaming.

What inspired Onlyplay to create Crazy Streamer, and how does it stand out from other slot games?

Streaming has become a huge part of the igaming world, shaping the way people play and engage with games. We wanted to create something that captures the energy, chaos, and excitement of live streaming in a slot game format. At the heart of Crazy Streamer is its host, a wildly charismatic personality who brings non-stop energy to the game.

Anna Serheieva, head of partnerships of Onlyplay.

Perhaps, as you watch our Crazy Streamer, a thought crosses your mind – “Wait a second… who does he remind me of? I know this guy!” And you’d be absolutely right! His electrifying energy, rapid-fire humor, and larger-than-life personality were all inspired by the unforgettable character from the movie “Good Morning, Vietnam”, played by the legendary Robin Williams. From his expressive face to his dynamic voice and the sheer enthusiasm he radiates, we aimed to capture that same magnetic charisma. Just like Williams’ iconic role, our Crazy Streamer keeps the momentum high, celebrating every win and making every moment feel like a show you can’t look away from!

But why just talk about it when you can try out the demo now and enjoy your gameplay with Crazy Streamer.

Streamers have become influential in igaming. How does Crazy Streamer incorporate this trend into the gameplay experience?

The game is built entirely around the live-streaming experience, taking inspiration from the fast-paced world of content creators.

Streaming has revolutionised the igaming world, changing the way players interact with games and creating a new wave of immersive entertainment. When we created Crazy Streamer, we wanted to capture the energy, unpredictability and excitement of a live stream in a slot machine. It’s not just another spin of the reels – it’s a full-fledged viral broadcast experience, where the player is no longer a passive observer, but the main star.

Each spin has the potential to create an unforgettable moment filled with violent reactions, wild surprises, and dynamic interaction with the audience. But what really makes Crazy Streamer stand out is the presence of a partner – an energetic, charismatic streamer who reacts to every spin with genuine enthusiasm, celebrating victories with the player. Now playing the slot is not a lonely experience – it is a joint adventure, where the streamer amplifies every win, encourages risky moves and keeps the adrenaline level in the blood.

Can you share more details on how players interact with streamers within the game? What makes this mechanic engaging?

Instead of simply watching a streamer play, players become the star of their own broadcast, where every action leads to unpredictable moments. The in-game mascot reacts to everything happening on the reels, from small wins to massive jackpots. His exaggerated facial expressions, wild gestures, and signature moves create a sense of dynamic storytelling, turning the slot experience into something much more theatrical. The bigger the win, the crazier the Streamer gets, making players feel like true online celebrities.

Crazy Streamer is definitely worth playing, in particular because of its exciting interactive feature – a smooth transition between three separate themes during the gameplay. Players embark on a fascinating journey, moving from classic fruit slots to successful fishing on a lake, and then diving into the mysteries of Ancient Egypt. The immersion is enhanced by the fact that Crazy Streamer adapts to each situation, changing its outfit according to the adventure.

What were some of the biggest challenges in developing this concept, and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges was finding the perfect balance between a classic slot game and a live-streaming simulation. We wanted to create an experience that felt fresh, fun, and interactive but still had the simplicity and accessibility of a traditional slot. The key was in the details – making sure the reactions felt natural, the pacing stayed engaging, and the visuals added excitement without overwhelming the gameplay.

A huge focus was placed on the mascot’s expressiveness and personality, as he needed to carry the energy of the game. We studied legendary entertainers and streamers to make sure his gestures, expressions, and mannerisms felt lively and charismatic. Through multiple iterations and testing, we refined the mechanics to ensure the game remained smooth, engaging, and incredibly fun to play.

How do you see the role of streamers evolving in the future of igaming, and how does Onlyplay plan to leverage this further?

Streamers are not just content creators anymore, they are shaping the way people engage with games. Their ability to entertain, connect with audiences, and create viral moments is changing how games are designed. igaming is moving toward a more interactive and personality-driven future, where players want to be part of the action rather than just spectators. Crazy Streamer is a step in that direction, and we plan to keep pushing the boundaries. We’re working on features that enhance engagement, bring real-time audience participation into gameplay, and make every session feel like an interactive show. The future of igaming lies in making players feel like part of something bigger – whether it’s a viral moment, a shared experience, or a performance that keeps the excitement going.

Beyond Crazy Streamer, are there any upcoming features or innovations Onlyplay is working on that integrate live engagement elements?

Absolutely! Onlyplay continues to push the boundaries of igaming with the expansion of its Tap Games™ and Super-Light Crash Games, two innovative formats that redefine player engagement and accessibility. These developments reflect the company’s commitment to creating interactive, immersive, and easily accessible gaming experiences tailored to modern player preferences.

We are currently developing new mechanics that blur the line between gaming, streaming, and live engagement. One of our main focuses is bringing real-time audience reactions and social features directly into gameplay, allowing players to interact with each other and create viral-worthy moments. We are also experimenting with interactive challenges, streamer-inspired events, and even game modes that adapt based on how the audience reacts. The goal is to create experiences that feel more than just a game – they should feel like an event, where every session has the potential to turn into an unforgettable show. This is just the beginning of a new era of interactive igaming, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of it.