Altenar offers sportsbook advice with ‘Behind The Bet’ webinars

Press release.- Altenar is launching a series of free online webinars with helpful tips and advice for operators to understand better how to maximise the potential of their sportsbook. In the webinars titled ‘Behind The Bet, ’ experts from across Altenar’s departments will present their thoughts on a range of topics aimed at educating the audience and helping them optimise their sportsbook offering.

As a leading sportsbook provider in regulated markets around the world, Altenar’s products are tailored to the demands of various regions and are developed based on the localised expertise of the team.

Account managers already play an important role in the business development of existing clients, but ‘Behind The Bet’ will allow both current and potential customers to improve their understanding of various markets, regulations and sportsbook products.

The webinars will be held in English, Spanish and Portuguese to cater to the needs of a global audience, with the presentations followed by a question-and-answer session. The first edition of Behind The Bet will focus on one of the hottest topics in the igaming industry as Altenar’s Head of Licensing and Regulatory Compliance and Sales Manager discuss the legal landscape in Brazil.

Charlie Williams, commercial director at Altenar, said: “The newly regulated market has opened up exciting opportunities for igaming companies, but there are also many regulatory challenges to overcome in order to maximize market potential. Altenar’s success in highly regulated markets across the globe and in South America positions us to deliver a flexible range of products and services to help our clients grow in Brazil.”

The head of licensing and regulatory compliance stated: “The Brazilian igaming market is evolving rapidly, presenting exciting opportunities for operators and providers alike. As one of the most dynamic and promising regions in the industry, Brazil is at the centre of innovation, and the new regulatory advancements are shaping the future of online betting and gaming in South America. Altenar is proud to be part of this journey, bringing its expertise and cutting-edge solutions to a market that is poised for significant growth.”

This webinar, the first in a series, could not have chosen a more relevant market to explore. Through this discussion, Altenar aims to showcase how its advanced sportsbook and gaming solutions can help businesses thrive in this fast-moving environment. The first edition of Behind The Bet will be held in Portuguese and takes place on March 12 at 11 am (Brazilian Standard Time).