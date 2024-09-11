North Carolina sports betting handle reaches $370.5m in August

The handle increased by 8.8 per cent compared to July.

US.- The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has released its sports wagering revenue report for August, its fifth full month of legalised sports betting. The handle was $370.5m, up 8.8 per cent from July ($340.4m), which was the lowest since the sports betting market launched in March.

North Carolina does not break down its revenue reports by operator or sport. Eight platforms launched when the market went live on March 11, including FanDuel, DraftKings and two tribal casinos. The state’s eight operators collected $33.7 in gross gaming revenue in August. Estimated tax proceeds for the month stand at $6m.

