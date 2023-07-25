FanDuel appoints Alison Kutler to lead responsible gaming strategy

Kutler most recently served as senior vice president, Global Government Affairs for NFT and blockchain developer Dapper Lab.

US.- FanDuel Group has announced it has appointed Alison Kutler as the company’s vice president of sustainability & responsible gaming. Kutler will be responsible for accelerating FanDuel’s responsible gaming and sustainability strategy.

Kutler will lead the company’s RG organisation inclusive of responsible gaming policy and regulatory affairs, RG training and product development, RG operations and the advocacy teams focused on the company’s Sportsbook, Casino, Racing, Daily Fantasy, and Retail functions. In addition, she will be responsible for FanDuel’s continued sustainability efforts in keeping with parent company Flutter’s Positive Impact Plan.

“We are very fortunate to have a professional of Alison’s caliber join our team in this critical role at such an important time for our company and the industry,” said Christian Genetski, FanDuel’s president. “Alison has had a distinguished career including 25 years’ experience in high-level government and private sector roles leading business, regulatory, policy and public affairs strategies.”

Kutler most recently served as senior vice president, Global Government Affairs for NFT and blockchain developer Dapper Labs. She also held the role of senior vice president Government Affairs-Americas for Visa and was a Principal at PwC.

In addition, she has held positions in some of the highest levels of the United States government including as chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau and Special Advisor to the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as well as the director of Trade Advocacy Center within the United States Department of Commerce.

Kutler earned her Juris Doctorate from Stanford University’s School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts in Government from Georgetown University.

