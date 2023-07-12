FanDuel renews deal with Women’s Tennis Association

FanDuel has extended its multi-year partnership with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has extended FanDuel’s multi-year agreement as an authorised gaming operator for the Hologic WTA Tour in North, South and Central America. The WTA will continue to grant FanDuel access to its trademarks and official scoring data through its data supplier Stats Perform.

WTA president Micky Lawler said: “Our extension with FanDuel represents the WTA’s ongoing commitment to innovation. As we continue to diversify how fans consume and engage with sports, we’re pleased to have a gaming operator who not only shares our vision to strengthen the exposure of women’s tennis but who is dedicated to developing responsible gambling standards and practices that allow fans to do so in a fun and safe way.”

Clifton Ma of FanDuel, said: “This partnership has given us the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the WTA to develop new, exciting products that have increased engagement and excitement for women’s tennis.”

Clifton added: “FanDuel is committed to supporting women in sports and this partnership has been a key pillar of that commitment as we’ve worked with the WTA to celebrate key women’s initiatives through unique storytelling opportunities.”

