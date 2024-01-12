Fanatics to become NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes sports betting partner

With the launch of online sports betting in North Carolina scheduled for March, the deal gives Fanatics access to the state

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, will sign a long-term partnership agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL)’s Carolina Hurricanes. Through the deal, the firm will become the team’s Official Sports Betting Partner and secure market access for its online sports betting platform, Fanatics Sportsbook, pending licensing and regulatory approvals.

With the launch of regulated online sports wagering in North Carolina scheduled for March 2024, the partnership gives Fanatics Sportsbook access to the state’s market, as well as the opportunity to put a retail sportsbook at the PNC Arena. The deal also includes marketing assets such as in-arena signage, broadcast integrations and PNC Arena activations for ice hockey fans.

The North Carolina Lottery Commission has yet to announce a launch date for sports betting, but there’s some optimism that it will before March Madness begins on March 19. The state’s legal mobile sports betting market must at least launch by June 14. Operators must form partnerships with professional teams, leagues and venues in North Carolina.

Ari Borod, chief business officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said: “We are excited to have the Carolina Hurricanes as our market access partner in North Carolina. We are working with one of the most talented professional sports organizations that knows how to grow a sports business by putting a competitive product out on the ice. We look forward to partnering with the organization to bring sports fans in North Carolina a sports betting product that meets the expectations of such a passionate fanbase.”

Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell added: “The Hurricanes are thrilled to welcome Fanatics as our Official Sports Betting Partner. Fanatics Sportsbook will bring a user-friendly experience for North Carolinians to wager on sports responsibly, and we’re proud to partner with them on this endeavor.”

In December, Fanatics Betting and Gaming launched retail and online sports betting in Connecticut. The Fanatics Sportsbook now serves as the Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s exclusive sports betting partner for mobile and retail channels. The firm also launched in Colorado.

Seven operators apply for mobile licences in North Carolina

Seven mobile sports betting companies applied for a licence to operate in North Carolina, meeting the deadline of December 27. The North Carolina Lottery Commission will continue to accept applications, but these initial applicants are expected to get first access.

The seven operators to apply for mobile licences in North Carolina are bet365; BetMGM; DraftKings; ESPN BET; Fanatics Sportsbook; FanDuel; Underdog. The commission has 60 days to perform background checks and other work.