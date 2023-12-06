Fanatics launches in Colorado

Players in the state can now download the Fanatics Sportsbook.

The launch takes the firm a step closer to completing its migration of PointsBet US.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG), a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has launched its sportsbook in Colorado. The launch takes a step closer to completing the firm´s migration of PointsBet US. Existing PointsBet customers in Colorado can log in to the Fanatics Sportsbook.

In August, Fanatics Betting and Gaming began acquiring the US businesses of PointsBet and planning the migration of customers to the Fanatics Sportsbook app. It launched its online sportsbook in Virginia and West Virginia in November. Colorado is the eighth US state where it has rolled out. It also launched in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee.

Colorado sports betting handle reaches $512.8m in September

Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $512.8m in September. That’s an increase of 14 per cent year-on-year and 67 per cent from August 2023. Players bet $507.9m online, with the remaining $4.9m wagered via retail sportsbooks.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $45.3m, down on the $51.3m generated in September 2022 but the second-highest monthly total this year. The win percentage was 8.8 per cent during the month, compared to 11.4 per cent in September 2022.