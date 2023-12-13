Fanatics launches in Connecticut

The US state is the ninth state for the Fanatics Sportsbook.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has soft-launched retail and online sports betting in the state.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has soft-launched retail and online sports betting in Connecticut, its ninth US state. The Fanatics Sportsbook now serves as the Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s exclusive sports betting partner for mobile and retail channels. This week, it will accept 2,000 online customers with the full launch coming on December 18.

Fanatics will upgrade the ten CT Lottery-run retail locations in Connecticut with new signage, odds screens and brand-new self-service betting kiosks from Suzohapp. It will also become the official odds provider for all CT Lottery retail sports betting locations and offer legal betting markets for major sports.

In August, Fanatics Betting and Gaming began acquiring the US businesses of PointsBet and planning the migration of customers to the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Connecticut sports betting and igaming handle reaches $985.4m in August

Connecticut’s sports betting and igaming handle was $985.4m in August, down 13.6 per cent from July. The sports betting handle was $91.3, down just 0.2 per cent from July ($91,5m).

Online casino revenue was $24.9m in revenue, a 10.6 per cent increase from July’s total of $22.5m. Online sportsbooks’ taxable gaming revenues fell 15.5 per cent to $7.4m. Igaming taxes were $4.49m, up 10.6 per cent compared to July’s $4.4m while sport betting taxes fell 15.5 per cent to $1.03m.