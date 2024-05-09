Fanatics Sportsbook launches in New Jersey

Fanatics will also launch its new online casino in the state.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary has launched Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey following its acquisition of the US businesses of PointsBet. PointsBet customer accounts will be automatically migrated in what is the twentieth state for Fanatics Sportsbook and the fourth for Fanatics Casino.

Fanatics Betting & Gaming received an event wagering operator licence from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) in March. It signed a long-term partnership agreement with the Tonto Apache Tribe in Arizona

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $526.6m in March

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported that the state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $526.6m in gaming revenue in March, up 8.1 per cent from March 2023. The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $239.8m, up 4.9 per cent compared to March 2023 ($228.6m). The online gaming win was $197.2m, up 19 per cent year-on-year from $165.7m.