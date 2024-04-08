Fanatics Sportsbook launches in Arizona with Tonto Apache Tribe

The deal includes plans to open a retail location at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming has signed a long-term partnership agreement with the Tonto Apache Tribe in Arizona, securing market access for its online sports betting platform, Fanatics Sportsbook. The partnership also includes plans to open a Fanatics Sportsbook retail location at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino this summer.

Ari Borod, chief business officer of Fanatics Betting & Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Tonto Apache Tribe and Mazatzal Hotel & Casino to bring the Fanatics Sportsbook to Arizona. Arizona is a state with tons of options for sports fans, from baseball to hockey, to golf to football to racing, making it the ideal destination for the most rewarding online sportsbook.”

Tonto Apache chairman Calvin Johnson added: “The Tribe’s partnering with Fanatics Betting & Gaming, a national leader in the sports betting space, will allow the Tribe to provide for the general welfare of our tribal members but will also benefit all Arizona citizens.”

Mazatzal Casino general manager Hubert Nanty commented: “We are excited to have a Fanatics Sportsbook at our facility and look forward to our patrons enjoying all sporting events throughout the year in our new sportsbook!”

Fanatics Betting & Gaming received an event wagering operator licence from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) in March. Last week, Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG) closed its acquisition of the US businesses of PointsBet in the final state, Illinois.